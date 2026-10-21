TURKISH PARLIAMENT SPEAKER WELCOMES LIBYAS APPROVAL OF MARITIME DEAL WITH TÜRKIYE

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus welcomed Libya's approval of a maritime jurisdiction agreement with Türkiye during a phone call with his Libyan counterpart Wednesday.

Kurtulmus spoke with Libyan House of Representatives Speaker Salihin Abdunnebi following the unanimous approval of the 2019 Türkiye-Libya Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas, according to a statement from the Turkish parliament.

It said Kurtulmus expressed satisfaction that the agreement was approved during the first plenary session held under Abdunnebi's leadership on Tuesday.

He congratulated Abdunnebi on his election as speaker during the Oct. 6 parliamentary leadership elections and wished him success in his new position.

Kurtulmus also thanked his Libyan counterpart for his message of condolence following the devastating floods in Istanbul and for his demonstration of solidarity.

The Turkish parliament speaker stressed that Türkiye had actively worked from the outset to promote stability and calm in Libya.

Emphasizing the importance of Libya's stability for regional security, Kurtulmus reaffirmed Türkiye's support for UN efforts in the country.

He also reiterated Ankara's determination to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with both eastern and western Libya.

Kurtulmus said reciprocal steps between the two countries continued to reinforce their bonds of friendship and brotherhood.

He described the Libyan parliament's approval of the maritime agreement as a tangible demonstration of the close relations between Türkiye and Libya.

Kurtulmus conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings and best wishes to members of the Libyan House of Representatives.

He also congratulated those involved in approving the agreement, particularly Abdunnebi.

The Turkish parliament speaker expressed his willingness to host Abdunnebi in Türkiye at the earliest opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Abdunnebi thanked Kurtulmus and reaffirmed Libya's commitment to continuing cooperation in a coordinated and secure manner, according to the Turkish parliament's statement.





