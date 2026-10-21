3 Palestinians injured in attacks by Israeli occupiers as army raids West Bank towns

Three Palestinians were injured Tuesday in attacks by Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank, as Israeli forces raided several towns, detained residents and allegedly used a Palestinian as a human shield, Palestinian sources said.

Rights activist Osama Makhamra said two Palestinians suffered fractures and other injuries when Israeli occupiers attacked a family's home in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.

A third Palestinian, aged 60, was injured in a separate attack on olive harvesters east of Yatta, where occupiers also stole the family's crop.

Voice of Palestine radio separately reported that occupiers stabbed a young Palestinian near Bethlehem, without providing details about his condition.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 13 attacks and violations by Israeli forces and occupiers Tuesday, including assaults on farmers, theft of crops and livestock, destruction of trees and road closures.

The rights group Al-Baidar also reported the seizure of Palestinian-owned sheep in Rammun, east of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided several West Bank towns late Tuesday, conducting house searches, detaining residents and opening fire, according to Palestinian media.

In Tulkarm, soldiers detained and abused several Palestinians after blindfolding and handcuffing them, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Wafa said Israeli troops also used a Palestinian as a human shield while searching homes in the Irtah suburb south of the city.

Further raids and arrests were reported in Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, while confrontations broke out in Awarta, southeast of Nablus. Other incursions were reported in Jenin, Al-Bireh and Hebron.

Since October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers against Palestinians and their property have intensified across the occupied West Bank, involving killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land bulldozing and settlement expansion.