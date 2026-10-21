New Zealand raises volcanic alert amid White Island ash eruption

New Zealand raised its volcanic alert level Wednesday amid the continued eruption of volcanic ash at White Island, also known as Whakaari.

Earth Sciences New Zealand said there "are no threats to the mainland beyond potentially noticeable sulphur smell and ligh(t) ash fall," according to Radio New Zealand.

The aviation color code has been raised to orange, or Level III, it added.

Whakaari is an active andesite stratovolcano situated 48 kilometers (29.8 miles) off the east coast of New Zealand's North Island.

"A blanket of volcanic ash could be seen around the active vent in the Main Crater, and a small amount was being carried upwards in a column of steam and gas. The discharge was weak, with no evidence that any explosive eruption had occurred," Earth Sciences New Zealand said.

This activity "may continue for weeks." However, any "significant impact to the mainland remains very unlikely," it added.

"The level of volcanic activity would have to escalate significantly for this likelihood to increase."