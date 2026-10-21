Mayor Mamdani demands immediate release of New Yorkers detained by Israel

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani demanded the immediate release Wednesday of New Yorkers detained by Israel while accompanying Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Mamdani said Democratic US congressional nominee Brad Lander, rabbis and other New Yorkers had accompanied Palestinian farmers during the harvest before being detained by the Israeli government.

"Harvesting olives is not illegal. The occupation is," he said.

He welcomed Lander's release but said other New Yorkers remained in detention.

"I am thankful that Brad has been released. But other New Yorkers remain detained, and they must be released immediately," he said.

Mamdani accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, saying more than 74,000 people had been killed during the past few years.

"The detention of these New Yorkers must end. The occupation must end. The genocide must end," he added.

His remarks came after Israeli forces on Wednesday detained Lander, ‌an ally of Mamdani, along with dozens of activists and Palestinian farmers, as they took part in the olive harvest in the occupied West Bank, according to an activist.

Palestinian activist Amira Muslim told Anadolu that Israeli forces held 45 foreign activists, as well as 25 Israeli activists, while they were harvesting olives in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem.

Attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their land in the West Bank intensify during the olive harvest season. The attacks include assaulting farmers, preventing them from accessing their land, stealing crops and damaging trees.

Palestinian figures indicate that 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 194 settlements and 400 outposts.





