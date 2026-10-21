Libyan leaders across political divide welcome approval of maritime deal with Türkiye

Political leaders and institutions from Libya's rival eastern and western camps welcomed parliament's approval of a maritime agreement with Türkiye on Tuesday, hailing it as a major step toward strengthening bilateral ties and safeguarding Libya's interests in the Mediterranean.

The reactions followed a unanimous vote by Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives to approve the 2019 maritime jurisdiction agreement with Türkiye, reversing its earlier rejection of the deal.

Libya's Foreign Ministry under the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity welcomed the decision as a positive development for relations with Türkiye.

It said the move would strengthen bilateral cooperation, serve the mutual interests of both countries and contribute to stability and regional cooperation in the Mediterranean.

Libya's High Council of State also welcomed the vote, describing it as a step toward a unified national position on the country's sovereign rights and interests.

The council called for completing the necessary legal procedures and closer coordination among Libyan institutions to safeguard the country's maritime rights and expand cooperation with Türkiye.

It also stressed that greater agreement among Libya's institutions on matters of national sovereignty could help overcome political divisions and strengthen the country's regional standing.

Musa Al-Koni, vice chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, welcomed the agreement's approval, saying it would help protect Libya's maritime rights and advance its interests in the Mediterranean.

He urged closer engagement between parliament and Türkiye to implement the agreement and expand cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of Libyan forces in the country's east, also backed the vote, saying it reflected a willingness to move beyond past disagreements and put national interests first.

He said the maritime agreement could protect Libya's economic interests and open new opportunities for cooperation, investment and a long-term partnership with Türkiye.

High Council of State member Khaled Al-Mishri separately described the agreement as a strategic step with lasting significance for Libya's maritime rights and future generations.

Türkiye and Libya signed the maritime delimitation agreement in November 2019, establishing the boundaries of their respective maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean Sea.





