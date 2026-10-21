Friedrich Merz calls on Trump to invite South Africa to G20 summit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday called on US President Donald Trump to invite South Africa to the G20 summit in Miami in December.

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue conference, Merz said anyone discussing the global economy's future must involve all major partners. "Obviously, Africa belongs at the table," he stressed.

"The African Union is a member of the G20. And so is South Africa. That's why I urge that South Africa be represented at the G20 summit," the chancellor said, referring to the summit of the world's major industrial and emerging economies.

Trump earlier announced that South Africa would not receive an invitation to the 2026 summit. The decision followed Washington's boycott of the Johannesburg summit and stemmed from Trump's claims of persecution against white farmers in South Africa.

Europe seeks larger role

In his speech, Merz said the G20 remains a key platform for economic cooperation and global prosperity, and argued that Europe, as the world's largest single market, should have a greater say in the group.

He thanked Trump for inviting EU members Spain, the Netherlands and Poland to take part as guests alongside regular members. "I will work to ensure that they remain part of the G20 loop in future," he added.

Merz said this year's G20 summit should focus on issues vital for the future of the world economy, including the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence, a secure and affordable energy supply, how to address unfair trade practices, and rising public debt worldwide.

He also suggested prioritizing discussions on growth at the G20 summit in Miami. "Because today more than ever, economic stability and prosperity depend on the international environment," he said. "To this end, we have proposed the Miami growth agenda to the US. We want to cut red tape jointly, drive necessary structural reforms and facilitate investment."





