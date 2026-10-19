UN chief, Indonesian president discuss cooperation on global challenges

UN chief Guterres and Indonesia’s President Prabowo greet children in Bogor on October 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday to discuss multilateral cooperation and efforts to address global challenges.

"Indonesia is a pillar of multilateralism, a home of enormous cultural diversity, an emerging economy of growing influence, a political & diplomatic bridge-builder — regionally, globally & at the United Nations, and a voice of peace," Guterres wrote on US social media company X following the talks.

The discussions focused on reforming the multilateral system, advancing the UN's 2030 Agenda and reviewing regional crises, including conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The Indonesian presidency said the working visit underscored the importance of international cooperation in promoting peace and stability.

Guterres praised Indonesia's leadership in climate action and "innovative" development financing, while expressing gratitude for its continued support for UN peacekeeping missions.

Indonesian troops serve with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Several Indonesian peacekeepers assigned to the mission have suffered casualties following Israeli fire along the border.