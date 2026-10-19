Musk pledges SpaceX share for every US child in 2027

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said Monday that he plans to give every child in the US one of his shares in the company next year.

In a post on US social media company X, Musk indicated that the proposed distribution would be the first of several such initiatives. He did not explain how the shares would be distributed or specify eligibility requirements.

The US had around 72.02 million residents under the age of 18 as of July 1, 2025, according to the US Census Bureau.

Based on that population estimate and SpaceX's closing share price of $146.03 on Friday, distributing one share to each child would have a market value of approximately $10.52 billion. The stock ended the session down 1.74%.

The eventual value of the giveaway would depend on the number of eligible recipients and the share price when the transfers take place.

An Aug. 13 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Musk held approximately 4.77 billion SpaceX shares through trusts, comprising about 849.5 million Class A shares and 3.92 billion Class B shares.

His beneficial ownership totaled 6.42 billion shares, representing a 48.4% stake, according to the filing.