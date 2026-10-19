Israel violating US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanese president says

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that Israel has failed to comply with a US-mediated framework agreement signed in June and continues daily violations in southern Lebanon, reaffirming his country's commitment to a diplomatic solution.

Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

"The Israelis have not adhered to the framework agreement, and the south continues to face daily violations," Aoun said.

He stressed that continued Israeli violations would not achieve their objectives but would instead strengthen the Lebanese people's determination to defend their land and rights.

Aoun said the violations were obstructing the Lebanese state's efforts to implement its stated objectives.

He reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to a diplomatic solution despite its difficulties, saying it was "far less costly than the devastating war" for which the Lebanese people, particularly residents of the south, continue to pay the price.

"It is time for Lebanon to have some peace," he added.

The president also welcomed any efforts by the Arab League to help Lebanon overcome the difficult circumstances it faces.

For his part, Fahmy reaffirmed the Arab League's support for the Lebanese state and its institutions, rejecting any infringement on the country's sovereignty.

He expressed readiness to engage with Arab and Western countries to mobilize support for Lebanon and its people.

Fahmy stressed that the Arab position toward Lebanon remained united and that the organization was working to translate that support into practical measures and financial assistance.

Israel has carried out attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing and injuring thousands of people and displacing over 1.5 million residents.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Despite the agreement, Israel has continued its attacks on southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces also continue to occupy Lebanese territory, including areas held for decades and others seized during more recent wars and military operations.