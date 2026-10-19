Ukraine got no warning of Russian ballistic attack from partners, Zelenskiy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine had again received ⁠no early ⁠warning from its allies as Russia pounded the Ukrainian energy ⁠sector and other infrastructure with ballistic missiles overnight.

He said on Telegram that Russia had launched 16 ballistic missiles and more than 200 ⁠drones ⁠of various types, including jet-powered Shahed drones.

The strikes damaged more than 10 energy facilities and left at least 550,000 households ⁠without power, Zelenskiy added.

Ukraine has been relying on information passed on from a highly advanced US early ⁠warning ‌system ‌to try to ⁠defend against or ‌at least prepare for the ⁠arrival of volleys ⁠of high-speed Russian ballistic ⁠missiles.



























