Ukraine got no warning of Russian ballistic attack from partners, Zelenskiy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine had again received no early warning from its allies as Russia pounded the Ukrainian energy sector and other infrastructure with ballistic missiles overnight.
He said on Telegram that Russia had launched 16 ballistic missiles and more than 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered Shahed drones.
The strikes damaged more than 10 energy facilities and left at least 550,000 households without power, Zelenskiy added.
Ukraine has been relying on information passed on from a highly advanced US early warning system to try to defend against or at least prepare for the arrival of volleys of high-speed Russian ballistic missiles.