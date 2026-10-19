Russian foreign minister set to visit Iran for talks on bilateral ties, regional developments

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit Tehran on Monday for talks on bilateral relations and regional and international developments, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Lavrov is also expected to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the visit, IRIB said, citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

Baghaei said the visit is part of ongoing bilateral consultations and efforts to follow up on agreements between the two countries.

Iran and Russia have strengthened political, economic and military cooperation in recent years amid Western sanctions imposed on both countries.

In January 2025, Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in Moscow, covering cooperation in defense, security, energy, trade and transportation.

The agreement also provides for closer coordination on regional and international issues, although it does not establish a mutual defense obligation.





