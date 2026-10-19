TRUMP TELLS NETANYAHU HELL HAVE TREMENDOUS ELECTION WIN

US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday he expected him to win a "tremendous" election victory next week, with the Israeli leader suggesting they may again attack Iran together.

A day after Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu in the close-fought October 27 election, the Israeli premier put out a video of the two right-wing leaders lavishing praise on each other by telephone.

"I think you're going to have a tremendous victory, actually," Trump can be heard saying, with Netanyahu putting his mobile on speakerphone.

"You're the man I want by my side, Bibi," Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Netanyahu -- while reminding the famously loose-lipped president that they were on an open line -- hailed Trump for joining Israel in attacking Iran, a decades-long goal of Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

"Donald, we have a job to finish," Netanyahu said. "We'll finish it together. We'll finish it, and no one else will do it."

Netanyahu did not elaborate but again described Iran's clerical state, which remains in power nearly eight months after the joint massive attack, as "the greatest danger".







