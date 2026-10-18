Russian, Saudi foreign ministers voice concern over tensions in southern Arabian Peninsula, Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, expressed concern Sunday over tensions in the southern Arabian Peninsula and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait during talks in Bahrain.

The ministers met on the sidelines of the ninth ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and stressed the importance of maritime safety and the unimpeded passage of vessels through international waterways, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

They also discussed key issues in bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to regular, trust-based political dialogue and expanded trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of continued cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, the statement said.