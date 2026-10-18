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News World Russian, Saudi foreign ministers voice concern over tensions in southern Arabian Peninsula, Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Russian, Saudi foreign ministers voice concern over tensions in southern Arabian Peninsula, Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 18,2026 03:16 PM
Updated October 18,2026 03:21 PM
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RUSSIAN, SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTERS VOICE CONCERN OVER TENSIONS IN SOUTHERN ARABIAN PENINSULA, BAB EL-MANDEB STRAIT
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud meet in Manama (REUTERS)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, expressed concern Sunday over tensions in the southern Arabian Peninsula and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait during talks in Bahrain.

The ministers met on the sidelines of the ninth ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and stressed the importance of maritime safety and the unimpeded passage of vessels through international waterways, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

They also discussed key issues in bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to regular, trust-based political dialogue and expanded trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of continued cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, the statement said.