Moscow says it backs GCC efforts to prevent return to full-scale war in Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday that Moscow supports Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries' efforts to prevent a return to full-scale war in the Middle East.

Speaking at the ninth ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue in Bahrain, Lavrov proposed an updated concept for collective security in the Gulf, adding that earlier versions of the proposal had been discussed with political, academic, and expert circles across GCC member states over several decades.

He stressed that littoral states should have the decisive say in determining how to ensure the region's security, calling for direct dialogue among Gulf states and neighboring countries, including Iraq and Jordan.

"Our concept is aimed at this, and — as you are aware — we propose involving actors from outside the region in creating such conditions, including the leadership of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as — should you be interested — the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to help bolster this process," he said.

Lavrov described strengthening ties with GCC member states as a foreign policy priority for Moscow, citing growing economic cooperation and regular high-level contacts.

He said trade turnover between Russia and GCC member states increased by 45% last year, while cooperation continued under a joint action plan covering 2023-2028.

"The effectiveness of our economic cooperation depends to a significant extent on the stability of the region," he said.

Lavrov also highlighted the strategic dialogue's role in facilitating discussions on regional and international issues and expanding trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.