UK police take no further action against security adviser’s wife over Palestine Action post

British police said Saturday they would take no further action against the wife of the government's national security adviser over a social media post referencing the banned group Palestine Action.

Sarah Helm, who is married to Jonathan Powell, wrote on the US social media company X on Thursday: "God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action."

London's Metropolitan Police said the post was "assessed by specialist officers and it was determined that it did not meet the criminal threshold," the BBC reported.

"No further police action will be taken," the force added.

The announcement came a day after police said they were assessing the post to determine whether further investigation was required.

Helm was responding to a discussion about author Sally Rooney, whose novels will no longer be supplied to UK booksellers after she announced plans to use her royalties to support Palestine Action.

Rooney's publisher, Faber, determined that it could not sell her novels, including Normal People and Conversations with Friends, in the UK following her announcement.

Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organization in July 2025. Expressing support for the group can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.





