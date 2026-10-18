Iran says it may not endorse OIC resolution on Yemen

Iran said Sunday it may not endorse a resolution on Yemen being discussed at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad unless what Tehran considers "fairness and balance" is reflected in the text.

Speaking on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said "serious discussions" had taken place on Yemen, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"Saudi Arabia had its views, and we and other countries also expressed our views," Araghchi said, adding that the proposed resolution had not yet been finalized.

"We hope that fairness and balance will be observed in this resolution and the final statement. Naturally, if this does not happen, the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot join this resolution," he said.

Araghchi said a significant bloc of OIC members holds positions close to Saudi Arabia, adding that Tehran had conducted extensive consultations with other member states and that his speech at the meeting had emphasized a solution to the Yemen issue.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

The conflict has recently spilled into Saudi Arabia, with Houthi attacks targeting the kingdom, including its oil infrastructure, following the group's declaration of a maritime blockade in July.

Turning to relations with the US, Araghchi said Iran's conditions had been presented to Washington as part of what he described as a "7-day plan," and that the US had submitted its views, to which Tehran was still preparing a response.

"From our point of view, the 7-day plan is on the table," he said.

"If there is sincerity on the American side — which there is not — the path is clear. If they fulfill those conditions, the strait will reopen on the sixth day and negotiations will begin on the seventh day," he added, referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks came during the 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad, where Iraq assumed the rotating presidency of the council from Türkiye.

The meeting brings together foreign ministers and representatives of the 57-member organization to discuss regional and international issues, including developments in Yemen and Palestine.

Araghchi also said Iran attaches particular importance to neighboring Iraq and expressed hope that Baghdad's presidency, along with the appointment of a new OIC secretary-general, would give the organization "new momentum."

He said Tehran expects the OIC to play a constructive role in resolving disputes among Muslim countries.





