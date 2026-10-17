1 killed, 24 injured in Russia’s attack on Ukraine

One person was killed, and 24 others were injured in Ukraine on Saturday as Kyiv and Moscow exchanged overnight strikes.

A Russian airstrike in the southern Kherson region killed one person and injured 19 others, regional military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, five people were injured in an attack on a residential area that damaged multi-story apartment buildings and set parked cars ablaze, regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin said.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched more than 330 drones and missiles, adding that 293 aerial targets were suppressed or shot down.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces carried out a "massive strike" targeting metallurgical plants, a transformer manufacturing facility and energy infrastructure in the Ukrainian cities of Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr.

The ministry also said Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 610 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, and the Black Sea.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult amid the ongoing war.





