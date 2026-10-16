News World Pope urges Putin to grant ceasefire in Ukrainian frontline town

Pope urges Putin to grant ceasefire in Ukrainian frontline town

Pope Leo XIV appealed directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone call on Friday, urging an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the besieged frontline city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine to facilitate the safe evacuation of trapped civilians and the emergency delivery of food and medical supplies.

Pope Leo XIV on Friday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek a ceasefire for the frontline town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine, where many civilians are trapped amid heavy fighting with very little food or medical care.



During a telephone call with Putin, the head of the Catholic Church expressed his "deep concern" about the humanitarian situation in the settlement in the Kherson region, which has been sealed off by Russia, the Vatican said.



At the same time, Leo reaffirmed his appeal for peace and dialogue between the warring sides.



According to the Kremlin, Putin wished the pope a speedy recovery following his cancer surgery this week. He thanked the Vatican for its willingness to mediate in the Ukraine war and to resolve humanitarian issues.



Putin blamed Ukraine for the situation in Oleshky. However, Putin stated that he supports the Vatican's efforts to ensure the safety and supply of the population there.



Leo conducted the phone call from the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where the 71-year-old has been staying since he had a growth and part of his right lung removed on Tuesday. The Vatican did not provide details about the duration of the conversation.



The US-born Pope justified the demand for a ceasefire by stating that it should enable the "delivery of food and medical assistance, as well as the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population," the Vatican said in a statement.











