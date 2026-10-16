French police may use stun grenades amid ‘urban violence’ - minister

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Friday that the police may use stun grenades in cases of "urban violence," ahead of a widespread national mobilization expected on Saturday.

"Police officers and gendarmes must be able to use all the intermediate weapons at their disposal on Saturday," Nunez told France 2.

However, the use of one type of grenade was suspended following high school protests after a student lost a hand, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Outside the Paris region, territorial intelligence services estimated that between 50,000 and 100,000 people would take part in demonstrations across France.

Between 20,000 and 40,000 people were expected to march in Paris.

Nunez noted that he expected a "fairly significant mobilization," with "250 demonstrations and 80 marches to be authorized, and just over 40 declared demonstrations."

The planned mobilization is intended to give voice to widespread discontent over rising fuel prices, declining purchasing power and the deterioration of public services, according to France Info.

Calls for widespread mobilization of students, farmers, firefighters, healthcare workers and retirees were circulating on social media, fueled by high school students' protests.

In recent days, some prominent Yellow Vest figures also reportedly sought to promote a "convergence of struggles and generations."