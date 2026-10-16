Belgium to deliver 10 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this year, says premier

Belgium will deliver ten F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this year to help strengthen its defense capabilities, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference following the first day of an EU summit in Brussels, De Wever said he discussed Ukraine's military needs with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

"We will supply 10 this year. We have fallen a little behind because of delays with the F-35s, but those are now starting to arrive, which will enable us to send F-16s to Ukraine," De Wever said.

He stressed that Ukraine urgently needs operational fighter jets, describing F-16s as among the few weapons capable of effectively defending against "Russian jet-powered drones."

De Wever added that the two leaders also discussed the possibility of Belgium supplying ammunition for the F-16s, including some manufactured by Belgian defense company FN Herstal.

The leaders also discussed Ukraine's funding needs, although De Wever did not elaborate on the possibility of using frozen Russian assets held largely at Belgian-based Euroclear to support Ukraine.

Belgium previously opposed a proposal to use the frozen assets to finance a reparations loan for Ukraine, citing potential legal and financial risks.



