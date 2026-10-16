Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone targeting kingdom’s east

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Friday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone heading toward Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, while Houthi-affiliated media reported artillery shelling in Yemen's northern border province of Saada.

In a brief statement, the coalition announced the interception without identifying who launched the drone or specifying its intended target.

The statement provided no details on casualties or damage.

Separately, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel reported artillery shelling in parts of Al-Dhaher district, which borders Saudi Arabia, in Saada province.

The reports came amid continued military escalation between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis.

On Thursday, the coalition announced the interception of a cruise missile over the Medina region in western Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree denied that the group had carried out any attacks against Saudi territory that day.

A day earlier, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward the capital Riyadh, where falling debris injured one person and caused minor property damage.

The latest incidents follow a wave of attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015 against the Houthis, who have controlled Sanaa and several other provinces since 2014.

The current escalation began in July after a period of relative calm following a UN-brokered truce that started in April 2022.





