MAGNITUDE 6.9 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES RUSSIAS KAMCHATKA PENINSULA

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula near the Pacific Ocean coast on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 3.35 p.m. local time (0335GMT), about 76 kilometers (47 miles) northeast of Ozernovskiy near the southern tip of the peninsula, at a depth of 143.2 kilometers (89 miles), according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The US tsunami warning system said no tsunami was expected due to the earthquake's depth.





