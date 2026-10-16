Trump criticizes Zelenskyy over refinery strikes, calls for elections in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday over strikes on Russian oil refineries, arguing that the attacks were driving up global energy prices.

"I think that's a disgrace. There's plenty of other targets," Trump said in an interview with Newsmax, criticizing attacks on facilities producing diesel fuel.

"When you shoot at diesel refineries where you make, you know, diesel oil and we need that, and the world needs that, then he's not doing a good service for the world," he added.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Finnerty" program from the White House, Trump also questioned Zelenskyy's leadership and willingness to negotiate an end to the war.

"Zelenskyy is not a good guy for us to deal with," Trump said.

"He doesn't want to settle. He says he wants to settle, but he doesn't. No, I'm not a big fan of Zelenskyy," he added.

Asked about a proposed two-month pause to allow Ukraine to hold elections, Trump responded: "I think you need an election."

He also questioned whether Ukrainians were satisfied with their leadership amid continued Russian attacks on residential buildings.

Trump cited an interview with a Ukrainian woman who blamed Zelenskyy for the country's suffering and military losses, quoting her as saying: "Zelensky has destroyed our country."

The US president also argued that Russia's larger population gave Moscow a significant manpower advantage over Ukraine.

He said Russia could sustain heavy military losses while Ukraine lacked comparable manpower.

Trump acknowledged that Ukraine had received advanced US military equipment, describing it as the "best equipment in the world."





