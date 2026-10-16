Albanian PM blames 'foreign hands' for days of unrest

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama called for calm on Friday and blamed "foreign hands" for days of violent unrest as protesters again gathered in the capital to demand his resignation.

Since Tuesday, violent demonstrations have gripped Tirana, with thousands of protesters calling for Rama to step down over poor university conditions and high tuition fees.

Protests also spread to several other cities as students held university boycotts, marking a significant escalation after months of anti-government protests in the country.

Police again clashed with protesters in Tirana, who had gathered in the hundreds outside the education ministry, chanting "Rama resign!"

Officers used water cannon and tear gas as demonstrators hurled rocks.

Days of unrest have left government buildings badly damaged.

"We are not criminals. We simply want a better life for our parents and ourselves. We do not want to leave Albania," 18-year-old Ledia told AFP.

"The government's indifference and arrogance since the beginning of our movement have been unbearable and have made the situation worse," said the high school student, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

Overnight the finance ministry entrance was set ablaze, and the windows of a university complex were smashed as groups, mostly masked young men, remained on the streets.

Demonstrators piled and burned trash bins to block the roads and hurled stones at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon.

According to a police statement, 160 people were detained for committing acts of violence on Thursday evening.

An AFP journalist also saw masked groups smashing shop fronts and looting stores, with similar reports around the city.

Dozens of people, mainly police officers, have been injured in the clashes since Tuesday, according to the authorities.

This week's escalation comes after months of anti-government protests in the Balkan nation, initially sparked by a controversial resort development linked to US President Donald Trump's family.

Rama, in a statement on Friday, insisted the protest had "absolutely nothing to do with the hardships, problems or legitimate aspirations of anyone who desires a better life".

"All of this is the work of the very same hand, the hand that has gripped the Albanian opposition by the throat, the hand that has burned and destroyed Albania more than once."

The Socialist prime minister accused unnamed "foreign hands" of fuelling the unrest and wanting to hamper his country's bid to join the European Union.

"These are foreign hands that do not wish for Albania to be at peace," he said in a Facebook video.

Rama has routinely dismissed protesters' concerns, accusing them of being manipulated by foreign interests -- without providing details or evidence -- and driven by misinformation.







