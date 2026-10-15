Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters storm building housing Israeli army training program

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters opposed to military conscription stormed a building housing an Israeli army training program in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

Some demonstrators managed to enter the building but apparently did not reach soldiers inside, according to the Israeli news website Ynet.

The building houses Kodkod, a program that trains ultra-Orthodox Jews for software development and cybersecurity roles in the military.

Footage aired by Israeli media showed protesters clashing with police, who said two demonstrators were arrested.

It was the third attempt to storm the building in a week, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.

Opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman condemned the protesters, describing anyone attempting to storm an army base as a "terrorist" and calling for their arrest and imprisonment.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ultra-Orthodox Shas party leader Aryeh Deri of encouraging draft evasion at the expense of those serving in the military.

Bennett also pledged to redirect 30 billion shekels ($9.68 billion) in state funding from draft evaders to those performing military service following the Oct. 27 elections.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up around 14% of Israel's population of more than 10 million. Many oppose military service in favor of religious study, despite a June 2024 Supreme Court ruling requiring their conscription.





