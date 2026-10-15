Egypt’s president vows no one will tamper with Constitution

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reaffirmed Wednesday that no one will be allowed to tamper with the country's Constitution, warning against disinformation campaigns and attempts to manipulate public awareness and provoke unrest.

Speaking at the 44th Cultural Symposium of the Armed Forces, Sisi stressed that the Constitution had been approved by the Egyptian people and must not be violated.

"The country has a constitution—a constitution that the people approved for the state," the president said, adding that "no one will touch it."

Al-Sisi linked the protection of the Constitution to the preservation of national stability, arguing that rumors and deliberate attempts to distort public awareness could fuel tensions and undermine the state from within.

He said rumors and attempts to provoke public opinion in recent months formed part of efforts aimed at destabilizing Egypt and fomenting unrest. He called on state institutions and society to share responsibility for confronting such campaigns by raising public awareness and clarifying facts.

The president also warned that exposing the country to disturbances similar to those witnessed in 2011 would carry serious consequences for Egypt's stability and its ability to endure.

He urged Egyptians of all ages to remain committed to their country, strengthen their awareness and resist attempts to undermine national cohesion.

"Fortify your country against this conspiracy. I am not saying fortify the president," Sisi said, emphasizing that safeguarding the state should take precedence over protecting any individual.





