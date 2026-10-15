Trump says Iran war will end ‘very soon,’ predicts oil prices will plunge

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that the war with Iran would end "very soon," predicting that oil prices would fall sharply once the conflict concludes.

"The Iran war will end very soon … Soon, as they want it to end," Trump told reporters in Montana.

"They'll never have a nuclear weapon, and oil prices will drop like a rock."

Earlier, addressing a rally in Montana, Trump expressed uncertainty over which Iranian officials the US was negotiating with as Washington sought to end the conflict.

"They don't have a navy. They don't have an air force. Their army is decimated. Their leaders are gone.

"I should have probably left their leaders because I don't know who the hell we're negotiating with," he said.

The president also described Iran as having previously been a dominant military force in the Middle East, arguing that US military operations had significantly weakened its capabilities.

"Iran was the bully of the Middle East," he said, adding that the country was no longer as powerful as it had been.

Trump claimed that US strikes had destroyed Iran's naval fleet and rendered its military aircraft unusable.

He said Iran had 159 ships and asserted that none remained operational, while also claiming that its fighter jets had been destroyed on the country's runways.

"You know, they were strong. Now they're not so strong ... I said 'we knocked it out,' but they had exactly 159 ships. How many ships are laying at the bottom of the sea? You know, 159. So they had 274 quite good, but not like ours, quite good jet fighters. How many jet fighters are available for use today? Zero! You know where they are? They're all scattered all over the beautiful runways of Iran. They're all scattered in little tiny pieces all over the runways," he added.



