Top Pakistani, Egyptian diplomats discuss MidEast situation, underscore dialogue

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Thursday discussed the latest regional developments in a phone call, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the "only way forward" to address all issues.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting efforts to advance dialogue and de-escalation and agreed to remain closely engaged on matters of mutual interest, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The remarks came amid continued tensions between Iran and the US.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Clashes between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled despite the two sides signing a framework agreement in June.



