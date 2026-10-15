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News World Top Pakistani, Egyptian diplomats discuss MidEast situation, underscore dialogue

Top Pakistani, Egyptian diplomats discuss MidEast situation, underscore dialogue

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty emphasized diplomacy as the sole solution to regional issues, discussing mutual commitments amidst ongoing US-Iran tensions.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 15,2026 10:30 AM
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TOP PAKISTANI, EGYPTIAN DIPLOMATS DISCUSS MIDEAST SITUATION, UNDERSCORE DIALOGUE

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Thursday discussed the latest regional developments in a phone call, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the "only way forward" to address all issues.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting efforts to advance dialogue and de-escalation and agreed to remain closely engaged on matters of mutual interest, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The remarks came amid continued tensions between Iran and the US.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Clashes between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled despite the two sides signing a framework agreement in June.