Finland to distribute emergency preparedness guide to households

The Finnish Interior Ministry will distribute around 3.5 million printed emergency preparedness guides to households and businesses across the country, broadcaster Yle reported Thursday.

The guide is expected to outline how people should prepare for disruptions and crisis situations, while also addressing the current threat posed by drones.

"It is not enough for guidance on preparing for disruptions and crises to be available to the public only through the Suomi.fi online service," said Ira Pasi, a project manager at the Interior Ministry.

The guide will reportedly provide a concise summary rather than a comprehensive information package, compiling essential advice from various authorities and organizations.

Its preparation and distribution are expected to cost around €2 million ($2.2 million).





