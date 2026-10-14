Trump says major oil, gas, mineral exploration to begin in Greenland

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that plans were underway for major oil, gas and mineral exploration in Greenland, claiming the Arctic island holds vast, easily accessible oil resources amid months of elevated global energy prices.

"Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, as global energy prices remain elevated more than seven months into the war in Iran.

He suggested that some experts believe Greenland has some of the world's largest easily accessible oil reserves, though he provided no details about the estimates or planned exploration activities.

Trump also emphasized Greenland's strategic location, arguing it would play a central role in defending the US and Europe against future attacks.

"Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived," he said.

"It gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!"

The remarks follow a September agreement between Washington, Denmark and Greenland to expand the US military presence on the world's largest island, including additional bases and missile defense capabilities.

Despite Trump's reference to "our new" Greenland, the island remains a self-governing territory within Denmark, with the agreement recognizing Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

Greenland stopped issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses in 2021 over environmental and climate concerns, although previously granted licenses remain valid.





