Pope Leo XIV recovering 'normally' after lung cancer surgery, says Vatican

Pope Leo XIV's recovery from lung cancer surgery is proceeding normally, with blood tests and a chest X-ray showing results within the expected range, the Vatican said Wednesday.
The 71-year-old pontiff underwent surgery Tuesday at Rome's Gemelli hospital to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after doctors detected a localized nodule. An examination of tissue during the operation confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, the doctors said on Tuesday.
The 90-minute procedure was successful and there were no complications, the Vatican added.
On Wednesday, Leo underwent scheduled blood tests and a chest X-ray, continued respiratory physical therapy, and began walking around his room. He also resumed a regular diet, eating breakfast and lunch. The Vatican said his recovery was proceeding as expected.
Pope Leo had a "peaceful night" in the hospital, the Vatican said earlier on Wednesday morning, and he is expected to remain there for about a week.