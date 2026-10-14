Pope Leo XIV recovering 'normally' after lung cancer surgery, says Vatican

Pope Leo XIV (C) arrives at the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, Italy, 13 October 2026. (IHA Photo)

Pope Leo XIV's recovery from lung cancer surgery is proceeding normally, with blood tests and a chest X-ray showing results within the expected range, the Vatican said Wednesday.

The 71-year-old pontiff underwent surgery Tuesday at Rome's Gemelli hospital to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after doctors detected a localized nodule. An examination of tissue during the operation confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, the doctors said on Tuesday.

The 90-minute procedure was successful and there were no complications, the Vatican added.

On Wednesday, Leo underwent scheduled blood tests and a chest X-ray, continued respiratory physical therapy, and began walking around his room. He also resumed a regular diet, eating breakfast and lunch. The Vatican said his recovery was proceeding as expected.

Pope Leo had a "peaceful night" in the hospital, the Vatican said earlier on Wednesday morning, and he is expected to remain there for about a week.