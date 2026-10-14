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News World Kremlin says US is working to end Ukraine war, Europeans doing everything to keep it going

Kremlin says US is working to end Ukraine war, Europeans doing everything to keep it going

The Kremlin accused European governments on Wednesday of doing everything in their power to prolong the war in Ukraine, contrasting European actions with what it described as peace-seeking mediation efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump and his envoys.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 14,2026 02:12 PM
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KREMLIN SAYS US IS WORKING TO END UKRAINE WAR, EUROPEANS DOING EVERYTHING TO KEEP IT GOING

The Kremlin ⁠said ⁠on Wednesday that European countries ⁠were doing everything to keep the ⁠war in Ukraine ⁠going, while US President Donald Trump ⁠and his negotiators were trying to ⁠bring ‌it ‌to ⁠an ‌end.