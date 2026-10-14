Kremlin says US is working to end Ukraine war, Europeans doing everything to keep it going

The Kremlin ⁠said ⁠on Wednesday that European countries ⁠were doing everything to keep the ⁠war in Ukraine ⁠going, while US President Donald Trump ⁠and his negotiators were trying to ⁠bring ‌it ‌to ⁠an ‌end.







