NewsWorld
Kremlin says US is working to end Ukraine war, Europeans doing everything to keep it going
Kremlin says US is working to end Ukraine war, Europeans doing everything to keep it going
The Kremlin accused European governments on Wednesday of doing everything in their power to prolong the war in Ukraine, contrasting European actions with what it described as peace-seeking mediation efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump and his envoys.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that European countries were doing everything to keep the war in Ukraine going, while US President Donald Trump and his negotiators were trying to bring it to an end.