6 killed in plane crash in US state of Wisconsin, authorities say

Six people aboard a small plane were killed after the aircraft crashed in the US state of Wisconsin, authorities said.

The crash occurred at approximately 9.31 pm local time Tuesday (0231GMT Wednesday) in the town of Dellona, located nearly 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) northwest of Madison, Wisconsin's capital.

A statement from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said the crash killed five adults and one child. The identities of those involved were not immediately disclosed.

The statement said no damage to structures or injuries to anyone on the ground were initially reported.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will assist local authorities in investigating the crash, according to the statement.