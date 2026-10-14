FBI dismisses report of director Kash Patel visiting Russia

The FBI on Wednesday dismissed MS Now's reporting on its director, Kash Patel, visiting Russia.

"MS Now's 'sources' are 'familiar' with NOTHING!," the agency wrote on US social media platform X.

That was after MS Now reporter Ken Dilanian claimed that "We don't know what Kash Patel is doing in Russia. And that's one of the things that's concerning our FBI sources; they don't know either."

The agency wrote, "Left: MS Now reports two sources familiar say Kash Patel just landed in Russia Right: Here's where Kash Patel actually is… Liberty U, doing a law enforcement appreciation event."