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FBI dismisses report of director Kash Patel visiting Russia

The FBI denied a US media report Wednesday that its director was visiting Russia, insisting that Kash Patel was at an event at a university in Virginia.

Anadolu Agency & AFP AMERICAS
Published October 15,2026 12:22 AM
Updated October 15,2026 12:31 AM
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FBI DISMISSES REPORT OF DIRECTOR KASH PATEL VISITING RUSSIA
FBI Director Kash Patel (REUTERS File Photo)

The FBI on Wednesday dismissed MS Now's reporting on its director, Kash Patel, visiting Russia.

"MS Now's 'sources' are 'familiar' with NOTHING!," the agency wrote on US social media platform X.

That was after MS Now reporter Ken Dilanian claimed that "We don't know what Kash Patel is doing in Russia. And that's one of the things that's concerning our FBI sources; they don't know either."

The agency wrote, "Left: MS Now reports two sources familiar say Kash Patel just landed in Russia Right: Here's where Kash Patel actually is… Liberty U, doing a law enforcement appreciation event."