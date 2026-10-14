Yemeni premier calls Houthi attacks, siege of Taiz ‘war crime’

This screen grab taken on October 9, 2026, from video footage released by Ansarullah Media Centre on October 8, 2026, reportedly shows Houthi fighters firing towards positions held by Yemeni government forces in Taiz governorate. (AFP)

Yemeni Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani said Wednesday that Houthi attacks on civilians and the siege of the southwestern city of Taiz constitute a "war crime," stressing that those responsible would face punishment and accountability, the prime minister's office wrote on US social media company X.

His remarks came during a call with Taiz Gov. Nabil Shamsan to discuss humanitarian conditions, public services and the effect of the siege.

"The Houthi terrorist militia's continued targeting of civilians in Taiz and its unjust siege of the city constitute a war crime that is not subject to a statute of limitations," said al-Zindani.

Shamsan briefed the premier on humanitarian and human rights conditions in Taiz and violations against residents, it said.

The briefing covered restrictions on access to food, medicine, water, fuel and essential services, as well as attacks on residential neighborhoods that have caused civilian casualties, including to women and children, and shelling of vital infrastructure and health facilities.

The governor warned of growing risks to civilian lives and public health.

Al-Zindani said the government was working alongside local authorities to address the consequences of the siege and Houthi escalation, stressing that it would not leave Taiz residents to face the challenges alone.

The premier urged the international community, the UN and human rights and humanitarian organizations to fulfill their moral and legal responsibilities and take urgent action to lift the siege and protect civilians.

He also urged continued media and human rights efforts to bring the city's humanitarian conditions to domestic and international attention. Al-Zindani called for professional and objective documentation of violations attributed to the Houthis.

There was no comment from the Houthi group.

Yemeni human rights and humanitarian organizations said the Houthis have closed most roads leading to government-controlled areas of Taiz province.

Saudi Arabia has faced attacks in recent days on airports and civilian facilities amid an escalating military confrontation with the Houthis. The escalation began in July following a period of relative calm after a UN-brokered truce took effect in April 2022.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the national capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.