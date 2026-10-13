Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed recent regional developments and attacks targeting Saudi Arabia in a phone call on Tuesday.

Erdogan strongly condemned the Houthi attacks targeting Saudi territory and expressed his sorrow and condolences over the loss of life, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The president said Türkiye would continue to stand by Saudi Arabia, and expressed confidence that the kingdom would overcome the challenge.