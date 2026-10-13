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News Diplomacy Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

In a recent phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, offered condolences for the losses, and reaffirmed Türkiye's support for the kingdom.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published October 13,2026 03:54 PM
Updated October 13,2026 03:55 PM
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ERDOGAN, SAUDI CROWN PRINCE DISCUSS HOUTHI ATTACKS ON SAUDI ARABIA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed recent regional developments and attacks targeting Saudi Arabia in a phone call on Tuesday.

Erdogan strongly condemned the Houthi attacks targeting Saudi territory and expressed his sorrow and condolences over the loss of life, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The president said Türkiye would continue to stand by Saudi Arabia, and expressed confidence that the kingdom would overcome the challenge.