US ambassador to Greece resigns amid misconduct allegations

US Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, arrives at the Atlantic SEE LNG Trade event titled 'Vertical Corridor: The New Gateway to Energy Security for Europe' in Athens, Greece, 24 June 2026 (re-issued 13 October 2026). (EPA File Photo)

US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle announced her resignation on Tuesday, rejecting recent misconduct accusations as unfounded.

"Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime," Guilfoyle wrote on US social media company X, expressing gratitude to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the opportunity to serve.

The announcement came shortly after White House said it asked Guilfoyle to resign amid claims that she accepted lavish gifts during her tenure and sought financial payments in exchange for arranging access to administration figures prior to her confirmation. The State Department's Office of Inspector General is investigating Guilfoyle for the allegations, a source familiar with the inquiry told CNN on Monday.

"These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity," said Guilfoyle, adding that she will not permit false claims to define decades of public service.

Guilfoyle emphasized that while her tenure in Athens concludes, her "commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end."

Speaking to reporters before departing for Alaska, Trump addressed Guilfoyle's departure and dismissed family ties, though he noted that she had previously dated his son.

Trump said he had not spoken to Guilfoyle on the departure, and said although she "was doing a good job" he "didn't like what I read" about her.

























