UN condemns drone attacks on commercial vessels in Black Sea

The UN condemned drone attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the Black Sea on Tuesday, warning of mounting perils for global food supply chains and international maritime crews.

"We of course condemn attacks on civilian ships, especially the most recent one that took place off the coast of Bulgaria," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.

He cautioned that assaults on vessels carrying grain and essential commodities have multiplied, having effects on the price of commodities worldwide.

Dujarric drew parallels to heightened maritime hazards in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that the international community owes gratitude to seafarers operating under lethal conditions to sustain global commerce.

The remarks follow statements by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirming that the Maltese-flagged Chelsea 3 sent a distress call early Tuesday after three aerial drones struck its deck and side 18 nautical miles east of Byala. All 15 crew members aboard the Ukrainian-owned craft were safely evacuated to Varna.

Radev reported that another ship was struck 17 nautical miles east of Krapets and subsequently sank, with one sailor rescued.



