Trump criticizes Yemen’s Houthis while offering no specific response

US President Donald Trump criticized Yemen's Houthi group Monday but did not outline any specific measures that his administration might take in response to its actions.

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for Ohio, Trump was asked what he planned to do about the Houthis.

"Well, the Houthis are misbehaving very badly. No good," he replied.

The Saudi capital Riyadh has faced repeated Houthi attacks in recent days, with strikes on King Khalid International Airport over two days forcing a temporary suspension of operations.

The strikes came amid continued military escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, including attacks on civilian aviation facilities and energy installations in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and several provinces since September 2014.





