HURRICANE SIMON WEAKENS TO CATEGORY 1 OFF MEXICOS PACIFIC COAST

Hurricane Simon weakened to Category 1 off Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday, as authorities warned of continued heavy rainfall, strong winds and dangerous waves in western states.

The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported the weakening in a post on US social media company X, urging residents in affected areas to remain alert as hazardous weather conditions persist.

Simon had maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour), with gusts reaching 185 kph, according to authorities.

The hurricane's center was located off the Pacific coast of Mexico, west of Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco and south-southwest of Mazatlan in Sinaloa.

Authorities warned that the storm could continue to generate heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves along parts of Mexico's western coastline, despite its downgrade in intensity.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in western Mexico, including areas of Jalisco, Nayarit, Colima and Sinaloa, raising concerns about possible flooding and landslides.

Jalisco, located along Mexico's central Pacific coast, and neighboring Colima could experience hazardous coastal conditions, while Nayarit, north of Jalisco, could also be affected by the storm's rain bands.

Sinaloa, further north along the Pacific coast, remained under close monitoring as Simon continued a northwestward trajectory.

The weakening does not necessarily mean the threat has ended, as heavy rainfall and dangerous waves can persist even after a hurricane loses intensity.

Simon strengthened earlier in its development, prompting authorities to monitor its trajectory and warn communities along Mexico's Pacific coast.

Authorities continue to track the hurricane as it moves over the Pacific, with its future path and the extent of its effects depending on changes in its intensity and movement.

Residents were advised to follow guidance from civil protection officials and remain alert to warnings as weather conditions evolve.





