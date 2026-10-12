UN pledges technical support for Palestinian elections amid vote delay

The UN reaffirmed its commitment Monday to assisting Palestinian electoral authorities following the postponement of legislative elections originally planned for late November.

"We will continue to support the Palestinian Central Election Commission to ensure that technical preparations are in place when the actual elections take place," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.

The remarks followed a decree issued Saturday by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rescheduling legislative elections for Sept. 11, 2027. The move formally rescinded an earlier order that had scheduled parliamentary elections for Nov. 28, 2026, which would have marked the first parliamentary vote in 20 years.

The presidential decree instructs Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip to participate in simultaneous votes for the presidency of the State of Palestine and members of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

Palestinian authorities said the postponement followed a decision by the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), along with consultations with political factions, establishing a consensus over obstacles posed by Israeli measures and the need to secure viable political, security and field conditions for free, fair and inclusive elections.