UK, US among 29 nations condemning alleged Iranian attacks, sabotage, cyberattacks

Foreign ministers from 29 countries on Monday condemned what they described as Iranian attacks on their countries and partners, backing the UK's attribution of Iranian involvement in an incident last month at a Royal Air Force base.

In a joint statement published by the British Foreign Office, the ministers condemned "in the strongest terms" activities including lethal plotting, arson, sabotage, cyberattacks, and other hybrid operations.

The signatories include the US, UK, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, alongside other European countries.

"We recognise the United Kingdom's attribution of Iran's involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on 27 September," the statement said.

The foreign ministers said the UK had concluded that the incident demonstrated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' continued willingness to conduct hostile activities beyond Iran's borders through covert networks and proxy actors.

The statement also cited a recent campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and US interests, claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI).

"Any attempt by Iran to threaten, silence, intimidate, harass, harm, or coerce people on our territories through proxies or any other means is unacceptable," the top diplomats said.

They warned that those carrying out hostile activities on behalf of Iran or any other state would face efforts to identify, investigate, disrupt, and prosecute their actions.

The signatories pledged to strengthen international coordination and national resilience, protect their communities, and hold those responsible to account.