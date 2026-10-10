UN warns of rising civilian toll in Ukraine as Russian strikes kill more than 100 in 1 week

The UN on Friday condemned a sharp escalation in attacks on civilians in Ukraine, reporting that more than 100 people were killed and at least 429 injured over the past week as Russian strikes hit residential areas, passenger buses and critical infrastructure.

Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, told the UN Security Council that attacks by the Russian Federation had reached "a new horrifying level" since the council's briefing Sept. 23.

"We strongly condemn all attacks against civilians," said Khiari.

He said the pattern of escalating attacks had contributed to a "significant increase" in civilian casualties this year, with every month recording more casualties than the corresponding month in each of the previous three years.

Beyond the immediate loss of life, he warned that repeated attacks on Ukrainian cities and essential infrastructure were disrupting life for millions.

The official also expressed concern about reported attacks on telecommunications networks, retail businesses, food suppliers and logistics companies.

"All attacks on energy infrastructure and on population centers must cease immediately," said Khiari, stressing the urgency of protecting vulnerable civilians before winter sets in.

- Black Sea attacks threaten shipping

Khiari also expressed concern about civilian deaths and injuries resulting from intensified attacks by Ukrainian forces inside Russia.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded reports of 3,890 civilian casualties in Russia between January and September, including 496 deaths and 3,394 injuries, said Khiari.

"All attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, are a violation of international humanitarian law and must end immediately," he added.

Khiari warned that the consequences of the war were increasingly extending beyond Ukraine and Russia, threatening regional security and international trade.

"Particularly worrisome, in the Black Sea, attacks on civilian vessels have multiplied and expanded in geographic scope," he said.

He welcomed diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and securing safe civilian navigation in the Black Sea, urging both to negotiate credible and sustainable arrangements.

Khiari warned that attacks on ports, transport networks, grain facilities and other agricultural infrastructure were contributing to rising global food prices.

He urged Russia and Ukraine to halt the escalating attacks on civilians and pursue renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war.

"The current cycle of escalating attacks against civilians must end now before the civilian toll reaches new, devastating levels," he said.

Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail and be given a genuine chance to succeed, he noted.

"It is time to end this war," Khiari added.





