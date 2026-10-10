Finland to supply Ukraine with F-16s ammunition ‘in the coming days:' Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Finland would supply Ukraine with ammunition for F-16 fighter jets "in the coming days," adding that the weapons would help counter jet-powered Shahed drones.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy said he had spoken by phone with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Russian attacks on Kyiv and further support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy told Stubb about the latest Russian strikes and warned that additional Russian revenue from petroleum product exports could finance the Russia-Ukraine war, referring to an agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on diesel supplies to the US and global markets.

"Of course, we also discussed a new challenge: additional revenue for Russia from petroleum product exports, which can be used to finance further Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the two sides were preparing meetings and coordinating steps "that can be useful under the current circumstances."

Stubb said on X that Finland had announced its 35th support package for Ukraine on Friday, stressing: "We are doing everything we can to protect Ukrainian civilians."

In his conversation with Macron, Zelenskyy discussed the risks posed by easing restrictions on Russian oil products, saying Moscow "must feel that they no longer have the potential to prolong the war."

"The need for additional air defense packages for Ukraine is obvious, and we are working with all partners toward the appropriate decisions," Zelenskyy said, warning that the threat of further Russian missile strikes remained particularly high in the days to come.

- Russian attack on Kyiv

Zelenskyy said his call with Macron took place amid a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and repeated strikes on energy facilities with jet-powered Shahed drones.

"What allowing Russia to sell oil products means was heard most clearly in Kyiv just now, when, after repeated attacks on energy facilities with jet-powered 'Shaheds,' Russia launched a ballistic missile attack as well," he said, adding that some missiles had been intercepted.

Zelenskyy said every additional billion dollars Russia earned from exports would go toward acquiring critical components and equipment for weapons production, upgrading Shahed drones, manufacturing missiles and recruiting more foreign fighters.

"Russia's choice is war," he said, adding that Moscow would agree to end the conflict only when it felt its ability to prolong it was diminishing.

He argued that "signals" Russia received the previous day had instead suggested it could continue attacking Ukraine.

"And this needs to be corrected," Zelenskyy said, calling on the US, Europe and other partners to send "stronger signals" in support of Ukraine and restrict Russia's ability to wage war.





