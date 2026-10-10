Man dies after tiger attack at UK wildlife park: Police

A man died after being attacked by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the UK, police confirmed Saturday.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said that officers received reports at 1.35 pm local time (1235GMT) of a man entering a tiger enclosure at the park.

The tiger subsequently attacked the man, leaving him seriously injured, as emergency services responded to the incident, according to the statement.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene," it added.

Addressing reports about the animal's condition, police said the tiger was not injured in the incident.

"Regarding rumours surrounding the condition of the tiger, the animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident and there is no wider risk to the public," the statement said.

"Following the incident, Yorkshire Wildlife Park was evacuated and officers remain on scene carrying out enquiries," it added.



