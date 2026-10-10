Kuwait Airways cancels Riyadh flights citing ‘airport closure’

Kuwait Airways canceled two flights between Kuwait City and Riyadh on Saturday, citing what it said the closure of the Saudi capital's airport due to the "security situation."

The national carrier said flight KU775 from Kuwait to Riyadh and return flight KU776 were canceled on Oct. 10.

"Kuwait Airways announces the cancellation of flight KU775 (Kuwait to Riyadh) and flight KU776 (Riyadh to Kuwait) today, Saturday, 10 October 2026, due to the closure of the airport resulting from the security situation," an airline statement said.

The carrier urged passengers to monitor their flight status, saying updates would be sent through notifications and text messages to contact numbers registered with bookings.

Saudi authorities had not issued an official announcement confirming the airport's closure as of Saturday.

However, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh urged passengers to contact their airlines directly and verify their flight status before heading to the airport amid reports of disruptions to air traffic and passenger evacuations.

"We would like to inform passengers of the need to communicate directly with air carriers and verify the status of their flight before heading to the airport," the airport said in a passenger advisory.

The airport thanked passengers for their understanding and cooperation but did not provide further details on the nature or cause of the disruptions.

This came amid heightened aviation concerns following a series of Houthi attacks targeting Saudi airports and other facilities.

Saudi authorities said Friday that three citizens were killed and others injured in two attacks Thursday targeting facilities at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft.

Operational activities later resumed, and air traffic returned to normal, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for several missile and drone attacks on King Khalid International Airport and other Saudi airports in recent days.



