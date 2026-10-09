Vessel struck by unknown projectile off UAE coast, fire extinguished: UKMTO

A vessel was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Friday, causing a fire that was later extinguished, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The incident occurred at 1000GMT, about 13 nautical miles (24 kilometers) west of Al Jazeera, UAE, according to an advisory.

UKMTO said it had received reports from multiple sources that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile.

The status of the crew, extent of damage and possible environmental impact remain unknown.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while vessels in the area have been advised to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.

The incident came amid heightened tensions in the region after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier Friday that an LPG carrier was struck and caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via what it called an "illegal route."





