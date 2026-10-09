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News World EU slams US sanctions on ICC, vows to help court keep working

EU slams US sanctions on ICC, vows to help court keep working

The European Union described U.S. sanctions against the International Criminal Court as "deeply regrettable" on Friday, affirming it is prepared to adopt necessary measures and coordinate closely with The Hague to ensure the tribunal can carry out its mandate.

AFP WORLD
Published October 09,2026 09:17 PM
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EU SLAMS US SANCTIONS ON ICC, VOWS TO HELP COURT KEEP WORKING

The European Union on Friday called US sanctions on the International Criminal Court "deeply regrettable" and said it was "ready to take any necessary measures to enable the court to carry out its work".

"The EU will work closely with the ICC to ensure it continues to operate effectively," the European Commission said.

The commission said there was "a six-month delay before the measures are applicable," which it hoped would allow "room for dialogue".

One possible EU response would be to deploy a legal instrument known as the "blocking mechanism".

This prohibits European firms from obeying the US sanctions "actively or by deliberate omission", giving the European Union a potential means of cushioning some of the impact.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen has said the EU blocking mechanism was seen as the "nuclear option", but that the Netherlands had nevertheless asked Brussels to prepare it.