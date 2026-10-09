US immigration agent shoots man in New York City

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and wounded a man in his car in New York City's Marble Hill neighborhood Thursday while a 5-year-old child was in the vehicle, according to city officials.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said early reports indicated that agents surrounded the man and the child before firing multiple rounds.

The child was believed to have been physically unharmed, Mamdani said in a statement.

"This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation," he said, adding that he planned to speak to President Donald Trump and "demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities."

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees ICE, said officers were conducting a "targeted enforcement operation" in the Bronx to arrest a man from the Dominican Republic with a prior criminal conviction.

"During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured," DHS said, adding that officers provided immediate aid.

"The individual is alive and at a local hospital," the department said. DHS said the shooting took place around 4 pm local time (2000GMT).

The US Department of Homeland Security alleged that he had "associations" with a gang and prior criminal convictions but did not identify him or provide evidence to support the claims.

The department has previously faced criticism over federal agents using deadly force against immigrants and subsequently labeling targets as gang members. The Trump administration has also repeatedly accused immigrants and protesters of using vehicles as weapons, claiming that agents fired in response to "vehicular attacks."



