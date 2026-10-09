UN voices concern over student protests, high school blockades in France

The UN human rights office on Friday expressed concern over incidents surrounding student protests and high school blockades in France, urging restraint and respect for the right to peaceful assembly.

"We are following with concern incidents related to the student protests and high school blockades in France, some of which have turned violent," spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva, responding to a question from Anadolu.

Mantoo called on all sides to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful and urged law enforcement authorities to avoid the disproportionate use of force.

"We call on everyone to ensure that they remain peaceful and that there is no disproportionate use of force by law enforcement," she said.

"And the right to peaceful assembly must be upheld," the spokesperson added.

The protests began in mid-September in the Paris suburb of Creteil, where high school students mobilized in support of teachers protesting staff shortages, before spreading to schools across France.

Students have demanded increased education funding, more teachers and support staff, improvements to deteriorating school buildings, smaller class sizes and changes to the Parcoursup university admissions system.

The demonstrations have intensified amid reports of clashes between protesters and police, including the use of tear gas and other crowd-control weapons that have left several students seriously injured.

French authorities have faced growing criticism over the police response, while the government has pledged to address students' grievances.





